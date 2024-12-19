City of Yuma celebrates Michael Shelton after nine years on City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Councilmember Michael Shelton will be retiring at the end of December following nine years of service on the City Council.

Shelton prioritized long-term planning by supporting the refinancing of retirement obligations.

“I am grateful to have been elected to serve the Yuma community. It has truly been the honor of my lifetime," said Michael Shelton.

He also supported the following plans:

City's Strategic Plan

2022 General Plan

Parks, Arts, Recreation and Trails Master Plan

He was an advocate for infrastructure improvements.

“Councilmember Shelton had a unique set of professional and leadership skills,” said Mayor Douglas Nicholls. “He brought key questions to our discussions and always championed to ensure there was public input. Thank you for your service!”