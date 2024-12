Children can meet Santa, receive gifts, participate in games, and go on train rides.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at American Legion (2575 S. Virginia Dr. Yuma, AZ 85365).

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - American Legion Post 19 will be hosting the Children's Annual Christmas Party on Saturday, December 21.

