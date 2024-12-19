Canada’s Trudeau to shuffle his Cabinet Friday amid resignation calls and rising discontent

TORONTO (AP) — A senior official says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his Cabinet on Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. New Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Trudeau has “full support of his Cabinet” and that he respects the views of his Liberal colleagues who want Trudeau to leave. Trudeau is facing rising discontent over his leadership and the abrupt departure of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Trudeau has led the country for nearly a decade, but has become widely unpopular in recent years over a wide range of issues, including the high cost of living and rising inflation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.