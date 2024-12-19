Biden pledges to cut US greenhouse gases by more than 60% as he exits world stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035. Biden is seeking to ensure his legacy on slowing global warming, even as President-elect Donald Trump vows to undo much of Biden’s climate work when he takes office next month. Biden said the new goal supersedes a previous plan to cut carbon emissions at least in half by 2030 and keeps the U.S. on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2050. The United States is formally submitting the new target to the United Nations under terms of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Trump is expected to withdraw the U.S. from the accord.

