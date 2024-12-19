Biden expected to visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency, AP sources say
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to soon announce a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis next month for what would likely be the final international trip of his presidency. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the White House deliberations. White House officials declined to comment. The Vatican says its policy is to only announce papal audiences with visiting heads of state a few days before they occur. Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic, last met privately with Pope Francis earlier this year while in Italy for the Group of Seven leaders meeting.