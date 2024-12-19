Arizona’s James Conner looks to exploit favorable matchup against league’s worst run defense

Arizona (7-7) at Carolina (3-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM Odds: Cardinals by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 9-5, Panthers 6-8.

Series record: Panthers lead 12-5.

Last meeting: Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Carolina.

Last week: Cardinals beat Patriots 30-17; Panthers lost to Cowboys 30-14.

Cardinals offense: overall (11), rush (7), pass (21), scoring (t-15)

Cardinals defense: overall (16), rush (18), pass (18), scoring (10)

Panthers offense: overall (31), rush (24), pass (29), scoring (28)

Panthers defense: overall (31), rush (32), pass (12), scoring (32)

Turnover differential: Cardinals minus-2; Panthers minus-8.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride has been quarterback Kyler Murray’s favorite option for much of the season, but the connection has really gained steam over the past month. McBride has 40 catches for 386 yards over the past four games and continues to make the case that he’s one of the NFL’s elite tight ends.

Panthers players to watch

WR Jalen Coker vs. Cardinals secondary. Coker is beginning to emerge as a deep option for Carolina. The undrafted rookie returned from a three-game absence last Sunday to have a career game with four receptions for 110 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown catch. With Xavier Legette out this week and David Moore’s status uncertain because of a concussion, Coker could play a prominent role against the league’s 18th-ranked pass defense.

Key matchup

Cardinals RB James Conner vs. Panthers run defense. Connor is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 110 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against New England. Now he gets the Panthers, a team that has struggled against the run. Rico Dowdle had a career game last week, running for 149 yards on 25 carries as the Cowboys racked up 211 yards on the ground. Carolina’s defense has allowed at least 190 yards rushing in five of its past six games.

Key injuries

Cardinals RB Trey Benson (ankle), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), LB Jesse Luketa (thigh) and LB Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion) didn’t practice on Wednesday. LB Zaven Collins (neck) and CBs Max Melton (shin) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand) were also limited early in the week. … The Panthers placed two more linebackers on injured reserve this week, losing Claudin Cherelus (toe) and Trevin Wallace (shoulder), leaving them young at that position.

Series notes

Including playoff games, the Panthers have defeated the Cardinals in six of the past seven meetings. The Panthers trounced the Cardinals 49-15 in the NFC championship game in the 2015 season to reach Super Bowl 50.

Stats and stuff

The Cardinals are 7-7 this season and looking for their first winning season since 2021. They’re third in the NFC West, one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. … Arizona’s defense has allowed an average of just 17.9 points over the past eight games. That ranks second in the league over that span, trailing only Philadelphia. … LB Baron Browning and rookie DL Darius Robinson both had their first sacks of the season last week against the Patriots. … S Budda Baker signed a three-year extension this week, keeping him with the Cardinals through 2027. The two-time All-Pro leads the team with 142 tackles this season. … The Cardinals have 16 different players who have a sack this season, which leads the NFL … The Cardinals have been flagged for penalties just 71 times this season — the fewest in the league. … The Panthers are 2-6 at home. … QB Bryce Young had four turnovers in last week’s loss to the Cowboys — two on interceptions and two on sack-fumbles — and was sacked a season-high six times. … RB Chuba Hubbard has his first career 1,000-yard season, but is coming off a rough game last week in which he was held to 32 yards on 10 carries. … WR Adam Thielen has been targeted 28 times and has 22 catches over the past three games for 252 yards and a touchdown. … The Panthers have had six consecutive double-digit loss seasons and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Fantasy tip

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been quiet of late with only six catches for 81 yards over the past two weeks, but Arizona’s rookie wide receiver could be in for a big game against a Carolina defense that allowed Dallas’ Cooper Rush to throw for a career-high three touchdown pass last week at home.

___

