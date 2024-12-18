Utah family of 5 found dead at home and police want to know when and why

Police are investigating when and why five members of a Utah family died after their bodies were found in their home southwest of Salt Lake City. A relative who had not heard from them in several days came to the house, and also found a 17-year-old boy in the garage with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the crime was isolated to the home. A relative called police Monday night, but officers found no indication of a crime and asked the relative to keep in touch. The relative entered the garage on Tuesday afternoon and found the injured boy. Officers found two adults and three children dead in the house.

