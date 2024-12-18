Sarkozy’s court defeat: a look at the legal cases involving France’s former president

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who said he will go to the European Court of Human Rights, after his conviction in a corruption case was made definitive by France’s highest court, has been involved in a series of legal proceedings. He was convicted by an appeals court for illegal campaign financing linked to his failed 2012 re-election bid, while he faces another trial next month over alleged financing linked to Libya for his 2007 presidential campaign. Sarkozy, 69, who was France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has denied any wrongdoing. He retired from active politics in 2017.

