Mexico praises it own migrants with a ‘hymn,’ while abuses continue against those from other nations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has unveiled a bilingual “hymn” to Mexican migrants living in the United States, even as migrants from other countries continue to suffer abuses, delays and hostility in Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum used her morning news briefing on Wednesday to unveil the song “Migrant Hymn.” The lyrics include lines like “where we are from, no nos rajamos” (“we don’t give up”). On the same day the hymn was unveiled, a migrant shelter in the northern border city of Reynosa announced it could no longer accept newcomers, because gangs were kidnapping so many migrants from its doorstep.

