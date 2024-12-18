Man accused in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing expected to appear at hearing on extradition to New York

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The suspect charged with shooting to death a health insurance company chief executive on a Manhattan street is being taken to hearings on related Pennsylvania criminal charges and efforts to extradite him to New York. Luigi Mangione faces a preliminary hearing on forgery and firearms charges and consideration of a fugitive from justice complaint on Thursday. Court officials say Mangione will attend the early morning proceedings at the courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. He’s accused of the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

