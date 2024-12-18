Invasive ‘murder hornets’ are wiped out in the US, officials say

SEATTLE (AP) — The world’s largest hornet has been declared eradicated in the U.S. The invasive northern giant hornet is also known as the “murder hornet” for its dangerous sting and its ability to slaughter a honey bee hive in a matter of hours. The Washington state and U.S. Departments of Agriculture announced its eradication Wednesday from U.S. soil. That comes five years after the hornet was first spotted near the Canadian border in that Northwest state. Officials said there’ve been no new detections of the hornet in Washington since 2021 and called that a major success. Experts have said the hornet is also considered eradicated in Canada.

