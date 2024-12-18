Injured spelunker carried to safety in northern Italy after being trapped for 75 hours

MILAN (AP) — An injured cave explorer in northern Italy has been carried to safety 75 hours after she fell while attempting to map an unexplored branch of the cave complex. The last leg of the rescue operation Wednesday proceeded more smoothly than expected. Workers carrying 32-year-old Ottavia Piana strapped into a stretcher reached the cave’s mouth in the early morning hours. It was her second time in 17 months to be rescued from the cave near Lago d’Iseo northeast of Bergamo. Doctors say suffered multiple fractures including to her face ribs and knee when she fell 13 feet on Saturday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.