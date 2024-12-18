World’s oldest Sunday newspaper, the UK’s Observer, sold in face of journalistic opposition

LONDON (AP) — The owner of Britain’s Guardian newspaper has confirmed that it has sold the Observer, the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper to Tortoise Media for an undisclosed fee. In a statement Wednesday, the Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian Media Group, said Tortoise Media is purchasing the Observer through a combination of cash and shares. The Observer, which was founded in 1791 and became part of the Guardian Media Group in 1993, is a bastion of liberal values in Britain’s media landscape. The proposed sale has been opposed by journalists across the Guardian Media Group, culminating in a 48-hour strike earlier this month.

