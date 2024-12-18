China’s CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles

XIAMEN, China (AP) — The world’s largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles says it will get into battery swapping in China in a big way starting next year. The idea behind battery swapping is to refuel quickly, similar to filling a conventional car with gas. Instead of waiting for the batteries to recharge, one swaps out the old ones with a block of fresh ones at a swap station. China-based CATL announced plans to open 1,000 swap stations in China next year, including Hong Kong and Macao, with a long-term goal of 10,000 stations built with partners. If the company follows through, it could rival Nio, a 10-year-old Chinese electric car brand that has opened more than 2,700 stations and has plans for at least 5,000.

