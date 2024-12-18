Chargers host Broncos on Thursday with both teams closing in on playoff spots

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix and Justin Herbert have tried to keep their focus squarely on Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Both quarterbacks realize though what a win would do in regards to their postseason chances.

Nix and Denver (9-5) have won four straight and would return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a victory at SoFi Stadium.

Even though a win in one of the next three games extends Denver’s season for at least one week, that’s not the way Nix is looking at it.

According to the NFL, a loss by Denver would leave its probability at 85% with remaining games at Cincinnati on Dec. 28 and Kansas City in Week 18.

“We’ve got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl,” he said.

Herbert and Los Angeles (8-6) are reeling with losses in three of its past four. Yet, it would wrap up its second postseason berth in three seasons with a win plus losses or ties by Miami and Indianapolis.

“The past couple of games have been felt like playoff games where they’re important and have that environment where at any moment something big can happen,” Herbert said. “That’s on us to be able to handle that environment, continue to go through it and realize the importance of these games.”

The Chargers would have a 97% probability of making the playoffs with a win compared to 73% if they lost.

Los Angeles closes the season with road games against New England and Las Vegas, but would be favored in both.

The Chargers are looking to sweep the season series for the first time since 2010, which would give them the tiebreaker if both teams had the same record. The Bolts go into Week 16 as the AFC’s seventh seed, which would mean a trip to Buffalo or Kansas City in the wild-card round.

The Broncos hold the sixth seed, which would likely be a trip to AFC North winner Pittsburgh or Baltimore.

“We know where we stand as a team, we control our own destiny. This Thursday everything we want is right in front of us and it starts with a division game,” Chargers safety Derwin James said.

Thursday night flex

This is the first time a game has been flexed to Thursday night. NFL owners approved a two-year trial last year where up to two games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed to the Amazon Prime Video package with at least 28 days notice prior to the game.

It wasn’t used last year, but needed to this season to see the effects. The AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals was bumped to Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers were one of six teams not to have a Thursday game when the NFL schedule was released in May.

The Broncos are the first team to have two road Thursday games immediately after a Sunday game since 1926.

“I just think we as coaches have learned a lot about how to play these games maybe differently than when we were first doing it,” Denver coach Sean Payton said. “I think it’s important to really look closely at not over installing. Making sure the guys know what they’re getting by heart. Plays that they know.”

Bo’s big rebound

Nix had his first three-interception game as a pro Sunday and Denver produced just seven points in its first nine drives against the Colts. But Nix bounced back and led the Broncos to 17 points in the final 20 minutes for a 31-13 blowout.

“Later in that game when we needed him he didn’t flinch,” Payton said. “There’s a maturity and a moxie about him that I love. And I think it’s contagious to the team, and when you have that at the quarterback position, you know you’re in every game. And when you don’t have it, that’s pretty difficult because deep down in their bellies they know that’s not the case.”

Stuck in neutral

The Chargers lack of playmakers at the offensive skill positions has been apparent over the past three games with running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Los Angeles ran the ball on 44.4% of its plays before Dobbins’ injury. That rate has decreased to 33.1% of its snaps against Atlanta, Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Herbert is also dealing with a sprained left ankle. While the injury is not as severe as when he sprained his right ankle at Carolina on Sept. 15, it has led to offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaving certain plays off his call sheet.

“I don’t know if I’d be able to put an exact percentage on it. I know it is better than it was last week and as long as we’re going in that direction,” Herbert said.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Englewood, Colorado, contributed to this story.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl