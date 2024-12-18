Biden honors the memory of his first wife and baby daughter who died in a 1972 car crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is remembering his first wife and baby daughter 52 years after they were killed in a car crash in Delaware. Biden, his current wife, Jill, son Hunter and other family members attended a private memorial Mass at a Delaware church on Wednesdays. Biden was in Washington and had just been elected to the Senate weeks earlier when he was informed about the crash that killed his wife, Neilia, and 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, a week before Christmas. Their young sons, Beau and Hunter, were gravely injured. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

