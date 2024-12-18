Arizona Legislature addresses water issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Legislature passed a nonbinding resolution Wednesday morning regarding water rules.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources proposed a tax of 25-33% as part of a new proposal to find alternative water supplies. They say the new rule would help conserve water.

“When asked specifically how the department arrived at the 25% figure, the department stated that it was 'guidance given by the governor to quote find an oath forward for sustainable growth,'” said Representative Tim Dunn.

However, several state legislators and the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona challenged the idea, saying that the water tax would create a financial burden for home builders and buyers.

"They didn’t examine the costs that it would have. So the things that you’re supposed to do when you want a new rule about costs, about the justification for it, all those things, in our opinion, they didn’t do. And so it’ s unlawful," said attorney Andrew Gould with the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.

All members of the legislature adopted a resolution in opposition of the proposal. They say the proposed resolution was illegal.