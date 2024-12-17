Rickard Rakell’s OT goal pushes Penguins past Kings 3-2

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored at 1:44 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rakell deflected Erik Karlsson’s point shot behind Darcy Kuemper for the game-winner.

Evgeni Malkin scored, while Matt Grzelcyk forced overtime with 5:35 left in the third period with his first goal as a Penguin. Michael Bunting had two assists in his 300th NHL game.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Adrian Kempe scored 33 seconds into the game for Los Angeles, and Alex Turcotte also scored. Vladislav Gavrikov added two assists.

Kuemper stopped 28 shots.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles has lost two of three following a six-game winning streak.

Penguins: Pittsburgh has won seven of their last 10. Pittsburgh lost eight of 10 before its current 10-game run.

Key moment

In the third period, Sidney Crosby sent a cross-ice pass to Grzelcyk, who ripped a wrist shot behind Kuemper to tie the game and force overtime.

Key stat

The Penguins are 12-3-2 in games where they score at least three goals. Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 10 home games against Los Angeles dating back to Oct. 30, 2014.

Up next

Both teams are away on Thursday. Pittsburgh is at Nashville, while Los Angeles continues a season-long, seven-game, 15-day road trip.

