Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko proves the tide is changing in Latin trap. Grammy nom backs it up

NEW YORK (AP) — Who are the top reggaeton musicians in the world? Or throughout history? Does Bad Bunny come to mind? Daddy Yankee? For years, urbano music has been defined solely by its male superstars. But that’s not the case, and certainly not in recent history. A crop of newer talent from Puerto Rico, like Villano Antillano, RaiNao and Añasco’s Young Miko, demonstrate that the tide is changing. Young Miko is up for best música urbana album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and if she wins, she will become only the second woman to ever win the category. She says being nominated is a dream. The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

