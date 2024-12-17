Proposal to change India’s voting system to allow simultaneous polls fails to pass lower Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — A controversial legislation submitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to change India’s voting system has failed to pass Tuesday in the country’s lower house of Parliament. The legislation presented Tuesday proposed allowing elections for state assemblies and the national parliament to be held simultaneously. However, it was not approved as the vote fell short of the required two-thirds majority. Modi’s government has long advocated for the proposed system, but India’s opposition has strongly objected to the legislation, which has been under review for over a year Meghwal said the government was willing to send the legislation to a parliamentary committee for wider consultation.

