Montana judge blocks rule that prevented transgender people from changing their sex on documents

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge in Montana has temporarily blocked policies that prevented transgender people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses. District Judge Mike Menahan issued his order Monday, blocking the rule while the case moves through the courts. The state had argued that sex is binary and that correct information is needed by the state for vital statistics. Menahan rejected the state’s argument that discrimination against transgender people was not illegal discrimination based on sex. The American Civil Liberties Union argued that requiring people to carry documents that contradict their identity violates their right to privacy.

