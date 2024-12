YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free microchip clinic will be held at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Ram on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The event is for dogs only and for the first 200 chips, any chips after that will cost $20.

Get your microchip at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on 349 E 32nd. St. starting at 10 a.m.