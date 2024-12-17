Grubhub to pay $25M in deceptive practices settlement with Illinois attorney general and the FTC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Grubhub Inc. will pay $25 million to settle a dispute over alleged deceptive business practices with the Illinois attorney general and the Federal Trade Commission. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that consumer complaints prompted the investigation with the FTC. Chicago-based Grubhub is an online food ordering and delivery platform which uses contract drivers to make deliveries. Raoul and FTC chairperson Lina Khan said Grubhub misled customers about delivery costs and the benefits of a Grubhub subscription, deceived drivers about the amount of money they could make and listed restaurants without their knowledge or consent. Grubhub has denied the allegations, but it says the settlement is the best way to move forward.

