Gradually warming up into the midweek

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:29 PM
Published 2:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the region we will warm up our temperatures well above normal for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, those to the north will have lower pressure systems moving through which will bring in slightly breezier conditions by the midweek.

Expect northerly winds with gusts between 20-25 MPH on Wednesday. These winds will favor more in Yuma County.

The main focus for the week will be our temperatures trending 10 degrees above normal for the next several days.

We will see some passing clouds throughout the week, with dry conditions staying put.

Daytime highs will be near the 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

