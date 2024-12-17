Gradually warming up into the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the region we will warm up our temperatures well above normal for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, those to the north will have lower pressure systems moving through which will bring in slightly breezier conditions by the midweek.

Expect northerly winds with gusts between 20-25 MPH on Wednesday. These winds will favor more in Yuma County.

The main focus for the week will be our temperatures trending 10 degrees above normal for the next several days.

We will see some passing clouds throughout the week, with dry conditions staying put.

Daytime highs will be near the 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.