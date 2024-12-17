Freed anti-whaling activist Paul Watson won’t face extradition by Denmark to Japan – lawyer
LONDON (AP) — Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was freed from prison in Denmark on Tuesday and will not be extradited to Japan, his lawyer said. Japan had asked Denmark to extradite Watson, who had been in custody in Greenland since his arrest earlier this year under a Japanese warrant. The Canadian-American citizen is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn support from celebrities and featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”