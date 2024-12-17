After Assad’s fall, the task of unearthing the dead from Syria’s mass graves is just beginning

NAJHA, Syria (AP) — Tens of thousands of Syrians are believed to be buried in mass graves scattered around the country, victims of the security agencies of ousted President Bashar Assad. Experts are quickly working to secure the sites so the longer task of unearthing the dead, documenting them and trying to identify them can begin. A former U.S. ambassador, Stephen Rapp, is talking to Syria’s new rulers to offer help in the process. At one site south of Damascus, mounds of turned earth marked the site of one suspected grave, with a few bones visible on the surface.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.