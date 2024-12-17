1 dead and 9 injured in Baltimore County shooting and fiery car crash

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police say a shooting and related fiery car crash in a suburban area north of Baltimore killed one person and injured nine. Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough says gunshots were reported throughout a neighborhood near where the car ultimately crashed outside a funeral home Tuesday night. Officials have provided few details about the circumstances. They called it a targeted and isolated shooting and said the funeral home appeared to be closed at the time. Officials haven’t provided conditions for the nine victims who were hospitalized. They say it’s not yet clear whether all nine were shot.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.