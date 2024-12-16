UN announces initiative to overcome political deadlock in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Libya has announced a new initiative to overcome a three-year deadlock and move the divided oil-rich North Africa nation toward a national election. The U.N. deputy special envoy for Libya told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the U.N. political mission in Libya intends to establish an advisory committee. It has a deadline to develop options to resolve outstanding electoral issues and a road map for holding an election. It would be made up of experts and others. Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country split into rival administrations.

