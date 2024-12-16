Chief adviser to NYC Mayor Eric Adams resigns and expects to be indicted

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says a former top aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams expects to be indicted on criminal charges related to alleged improper gifts. Ingrid Lewis-Martin abruptly resigned Sunday as Adams’ chief adviser. Her attorney said at a news conference Monday that the charges could involve “gifts” given to Lewis-Martin. Her decision to leave office comes as Adams faces federal corruption charges and several members of his administration have come under investigation. Lewis-Martin’s phones were seized and her home was searched in late September by prosecutors in Manhattan. They and federal prosecutors met her at an airport in New York as she was getting off a flight from Japan.

