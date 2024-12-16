These three new sports dramas punch above their weight

NEW YORK (AP) — The sports movie, like any genre, can easily fall victim to overly familiar story beats. An underdog challenger. A big match. You know how the rest goes. But a trio of new movies brings some original moves, and a few curveballs, to a genre where tried-and-true formula often reigns supreme. That includes the black-and-white boxer film “Day of the Fight,” the true-life wrestling drama “Unstoppable” and the upcoming boxing tale “The Fire Inside.” In a movie year that’s already given us “Challengers” – a tennis movie that has almost nothing to do with tennis – these movies carve out their own place in the hard knocks world of sports dramas.

