Stone Hutchings, Sammy Howlin propel Utah Tech to 100-66 victory over Whittier

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Stone Hutchings had 17 points Sammy Howlin posted a double-double and Utah Tech breezed to a 100-66 victory over Whittier on Monday night.

Hutchings also contributed five rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-10). Howlin totaled 16 points and 15 rebounds. Britton Berrett hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Aamari Smith finished with 31 points for the Poets. Andrew Milot added 12 points and Roy Kalu scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.