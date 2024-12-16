Rock pioneer Brenda Lee shines in new documentary. ‘I just wanted to sing’

NEW YORK (AP) — Come and take a trip to the giddy birth of rock ‘n’ roll through the eyes of one of its pioneers — Brenda Lee. The “I’m Sorry” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hitmaker who shared stages with both Elvis Presley and the Beatles is a guide to those heady years in “American Masters — Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around,” which premieres Monday on PBS. The documentary draws on the commentary of musicologists and such stars as Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Jackie DeShannon, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The portrait that emerges is a rare one for the music industry, the story of a young woman who is protected and nurtured.

