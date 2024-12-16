Newman’s 25 lead Louisiana Tech past Grand Canyon 74-66

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Sean Newman Jr. had 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 74-66 victory against Grand Canyon on Monday night.

Newman had nine assists for the Bulldogs (10-2). Daniel Batcho scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Amaree Abram went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Antelopes (6-4) were led by JaKobe Coles, who posted 19 points, two steals and three blocks. Duke Brennan added 13 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon. Lok Wur also had 11 points.

Newman scored 12 points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 33-32. Louisiana Tech went on a 12-0 run to make it 59-46 with 7:57 remaining. Newman scored 13 second-half points.

