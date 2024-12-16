Michael Vick talks to Sacramento State and Norfolk State about head coaching jobs

Michael Vick has talked to at least two schools about becoming a college head coach.

Sacramento State president Dr. Luke Wood said Monday he has spoken with Vick about the opening at his school, and the Virginian-Pilot reported that Norfolk State has also interviewed the former NFL sensation to be its next coach.

Wood said Vick expressed interest in the open job at Sacramento State, which is trying to make the move from the FCS level to the FBS if the school can get an invitation to join either the Pac-12 or Mountain West Conference.

“Vick and I did meet about Sac State football and our athletic rise,” Wood said on the social media platform X. “As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs that our football head coach job is an attractive role. Announcements on several major decisions coming soon.”

Andy Thompson, who coached the Hornets the past two seasons, left last week to become an assistant coach at Stanford. Sacramento State went 3-9 this season and finished tied for last place in the 12-team Big Sky conference.

The 44-year-old Vick, who served 18 months in prison for dogfighting while in the prime of his career, told the Virginian-Pilot that he has spoken with Norfolk State president Javaune Adams-Gaston and athletic director Melody Webb about the position and expects a resolution “soon.”

Norfolk State fired coach Dawson Odums in November after a 4-8 season. Vick has no coaching experience but was an dynamic dual-threat quarterback in college and the pros. He starred at Virginia Tech and helped the Hokies reach the 1999 national title game before losing to Florida State and then became the first Black quarterback drafted first overall when Atlanta picked him in 2001.

“I know how to lead and I know what it takes,” Vick told the newspaper, saying Norfolk State — a historically Black school near his hometown of Newport News, Virginia — reached out to him about the position.

Norfolk State didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler in 13 seasons for Atlanta, Philadelphia, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh. He helped launch an era of quarterbacks who were threats both running and throwing the ball.

Vick was released from federal prison in 2009 after pleading guilty and serving his sentence for his role in a dogfighting ring. He returned to the NFL and won AP Comeback Player of the Year with the Eagles in 2010, but his prime years were behind him.

He retired in 2017 and has advocated against animal cruelty while also working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football