McVay, Rams aren’t expecting Aaron Donald to come out of retirement, and they don’t intend to ask

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first-place Los Angeles Rams are not expecting Aaron Donald to come out of retirement to join their playoff push, and coach Sean McVay says he would feel uncomfortable even asking.

When McVay was asked Monday whether he saw any possibility of a comeback by the Rams’ eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman, he made it clear he doesn’t expect it. He also said he wouldn’t even initiate that conversation with Donald, who retired last March after 10 seasons.

“I have a really special relationship with Aaron,” McVay said. “He has done so much, and he puts so much into everything. I would almost feel disrespectful reaching out to him, just based on the principles and knowing him the way that I do. If that was something that he got interested in, then that would obviously be something that you’re always open to, but I almost feel like it would be disrespectful to broach that subject with him, just based on our conversations and the clarity and the completedness that he felt like he had when he stepped away when he did.”

Rams fans have been irrationally hoping for a comeback by Donald ever since he stepped away from the game at just 32 years old while still at the peak of his formidable talents. Donald won three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and was selected for 10 Pro Bowls in a decade highlighted by the Rams’ Super Bowl triumph in February 2022.

Donald finished with a franchise-record 111 sacks in a career spent entirely with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He has given no public reason for his fans’ hopes of a comeback, apart from his regular presence at Los Angeles-area sports events — including at least one Rams game.

“I don’t think there’s anything but positive vibes, and I don’t think he could have any regrets based on the way he handled every single day of his career,” McVay said. “I know he’s really happy doing the things that he’s doing right now, and he stays up with what we’re doing, and he still physically looks like he could go do some really special stuff on the field. But that wouldn’t be something that would come up, out of respect for him and our relationship.”

Donald probably couldn’t return this season even if he wanted to, since players on the reserve/retired list can’t come back after Week 12. Donald was still under contract when he retired, which means the Rams would have to release him if they wanted to sign him for the rest of this season — but then Donald would have to pass unclaimed through waivers.

The Rams had to rebuild their defensive line after Donald’s departure, but it has been the strength of their inconsistent defense. Second-year pros Kobie Turner and Byron Young have combined with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to restock Los Angeles’ pass rush and run defense with young, dynamic talent — albeit none at Donald’s singular level.

McVay also said the Rams haven’t discussed a reunion with receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was waived by Miami last week. Beckham caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl and formed a tight bond with McVay and several Rams teammates during his memorable half-season in Los Angeles.

“That’s not something that we’ve talked about yet,” McVay said. “You know the respect I have for him, but that isn’t something that we’ve discussed.”

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp headline the Rams’ solid group of receivers, with Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell playing significant supporting roles.

The Rams (8-6) have surged atop the NFC West with seven wins in nine games since their bye week. They control their playoff destiny as they prepare for a trip to face the New York Jets this weekend, followed by home divisional matchups with Arizona (7-7) and Seattle (8-6).

“It doesn’t change anything that we’ve talked about for the last handful of weeks,” McVay said of the Rams’ rally into first place after a 1-4 start. “Unless the season ended today, it’s all just temporary. … All of it is not relevant unless we continue to do something about it.”

NOTES: McVay isn’t sure whether starting CB Cobie Durant will be ready to return from the bruised lung that sidelined him last Thursday against San Francisco. Durant must clear one more medical hurdle. … TE Tyler Higbee will be used sparingly if his season debut happens as planned at New York, McVay said. Higbee, the most productive tight end in Rams history, hasn’t played since tearing ligaments in his knee in last January’s playoff loss to Detroit.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL