Lawyer for convicted British killer nurse Lucy Letby says new evidence is grounds for appeal

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for convicted British killer nurse Lucy Letby says he plans to ask an appeals court to re-examine her convictions after the prosecution’s leading expert changed his opinion on how three infants died. Attorney Mark McDonald said Monday that Dr. Dewi Evans’ change of opinion undermines all the convictions against Letby. The 34-year-old former neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of release after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder seven others between 2015 and 2016. The Court of Appeal has twice rejected Letby’s applications to review her convictions.

