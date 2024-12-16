Jill Biden says she is closing the book on teaching at Northern Virginia Community College

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has announced that she is closing the book on teaching at Northern Virginia Community College. The first lady announced Monday that she taught her final class ever there last Thursday. Biden has taught at the community college since 2009 when her husband, Joe Biden, was vice president. She continued to teach after he was elected president. That made her the first woman to continue her profession while serving the United States as first lady. She made the announcement during a virtual “thank you” event with teachers from around the country.

