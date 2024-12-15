Ukrainian drone hits Russia’s Chechnya as Kyiv continues pushback after Moscow bombardment

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian drone has struck a campus belonging to Russia’s National Guard in the Russian region of Chechnya, as Kyiv continues to strike back after a mass air attack from Moscow. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed that the drone had hit a site belonging to the Akhmat Grozny riot police battalion, and said that two other drones had been shot down by air defenses. Kyiv’s strikes on Russia over the weekend, which also set fire to a major oil terminal on Saturday, follow a mass bombardment across Ukraine by Moscow Friday. That saw Russia fire 93 cruise and ballistic missiles and almost 200 drones at its neighbor, battering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

