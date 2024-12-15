The GOP stoked fears of noncitizens voting. Cases in Ohio show how rhetoric and reality diverge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican secretary of state and attorney general sought to reassure voters before the November election that the state’s elections were being vigorously protected against the possibility of immigrants voting illegally. That push coincided with a national Republican messaging strategy warning that potentially thousands of ineligible voters would be voting. The officials’ efforts in Ohio led to charges against just six noncitizens in a state with 8 million registered voters. That outcome and the stories of some of those now facing charges show the gap both in Ohio and across the United States between the rhetoric about noncitizen voting and the reality that it’s rare and not part of a coordinated scheme to throw elections.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.