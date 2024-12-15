Skip to Content
News

McGhee’s 36 lead Cal State Bakersfield over NAIA-member La Sierra 96-47

By
Published 8:27 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 36 points led Cal State Bakersfield over La Sierra 96-47 on Sunday night.

McGhee added six rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (5-6). Jaden Alexander scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jemel Jones went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Mark Boland finished with 10 points and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. David Odinigwe added nine points for La Sierra, a member of the NAIA. Anthony Montoya finished with five points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content