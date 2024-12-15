Mayfield throws for 4 TDs, including 2 to Evans, as Bucs dominate second half to rout Chargers 40-17

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for 288 yards and four touchdown passes, Mike Evans had a season-high 159 receiving yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the second half en route to a 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The NFC South-leading Buccaneers (8-6) trailed 17-10 late in the second quarter before scoring on five straight drives.

Evans had a 57-yard TD catch with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter to give Tampa Bay a 20-17 lead. The veteran wide receiver — who had nine receptions — then hauled in a 35-yard pass late in the quarter to extend the lead to 30-17.

Mayfield completed 22 of 27 passes and has a career-high 32 touchdowns on the season. It is the first time in his seven-year career he has eclipsed 30.

It was a triumphant return to the Hollywood Park stadium where Mayfield experienced a bit of a career resurrection. Mayfield played the final five games of the 2022 season for the Rams and directed them to two wins, including a comeback victory over Las Vegas in his debut two days after being signed.

Mayfield parlayed that into signing with the Buccaneers in March 2023.

It is Evans’ 14th game with at least 150 receiving yards, second most among active players. Miami’s Tyreek Hill leads with 16.

Tampa Bay surpassed 400 yards of total offense and at least 150 rushing yards for the fourth straight game. The Buccaneers did not punt in 10 possessions and outgained the Chargers 506-206, including a 223-32 edge in rushing yards.

Rookie Bucky Irving rushed for 117 yards, including a 54-yard carry off right guard during the third quarter to set up the second of Chase McLaughlin’s four field goals.

Los Angeles (8-6) remains in a playoff spot, but has dropped three of four.

Justin Herbert completed 21 of 33 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off for the first time since Week 2 in the third quarter, snapping a streak of 357 attempts without a pick.

Both teams scored on their opening drives.

Mayfield connected with Jalen McMillan for a 26-yard touchdown. The rookie was wide open for this third touchdown in the past two games after tight end Cade Otton set a pick on Chargers cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor on a rub route.

It was the seventh time this season the Bucs reached the end zone on their first possession and only the second time the Chargers gave up a TD.

Los Angeles promptly answered with a 10-play drive, capped when Herbert rolled right and found Ladd McConkey for a 7-yard score.

The teams traded field goals before the Chargers took a 17-10 advantage midway through the second quarter on Quentin Johnston’s eighth TD catch of the season. On first-and-10 at the Bucs 13, Johnston caught the ball at the 10, spun away from a tackle attempt by safety Tykee Smith and then eluded arm tackles by Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien before reaching the end zone.

Johnston’s TD was set up after Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still picked off his fourth pass of the season and returned it 18 yards to the Bucs 27.

Herbert’s streak snapped

Herbert’s streak ended when he threw off his back foot on second-and-10 from the LA 10. The ball floated in the air as Johnston tried to track the ball. Johnston went inside as the ball floated outside, allowing Jamel Dean to come up with his first pick of the season at the Chargers 42.

Herbert’s 357 attempts without an interception is the fifth-longest streak in league history.

Injuries

Chargers: CB Cam Hart suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. G Zion Johnson sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Up next

Buccaneers: At Dallas next Sunday.

Chargers: Host Denver on Thursday.

