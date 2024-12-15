JuJu Watkins scores 26 points to lead No. 5 Southern California past Elon 88-30

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 5 Southern California rolled past Elon 88-30 on Sunday for its sixth straight win.

Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and seven rebounds for USC (10-1). Kayleigh Heckel had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Talia von Oelhoffen had 10 points and Rayah Marshall pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Trojans led 40-12 at halftime and led by as many as 59 points in the fourth quarter. It was USC’s third win by at least 50 points this season.

Hannah Dereje had 10 points and seven rebounds for Elon (4-5). The Phoenix shot just 11 of 52 (21.2%) from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range, and committed 25 turnovers.

Takeaways

Elon: The Phoenix were simply no match for USC’s size and strength. They were outrebounded 50-30 and outscored 48-14 in the paint.

Southern California: The Trojans look ready for their upcoming showdown against No. 2 Connecticut. USC has outscored its opponents by an average of 39 points per game during its winning streak and dominated in every facet of the game.

Key moment

Elon briefly hung with USC to start, but the Trojans clamped down on defense to spur a 19-2 run to close out the first quarter and get the rout underway. USC forced seven turnovers and held the Phoenix to 0-of-9 shooting during the run.

Key stat

Watkins and Iriafen have scored in double figures every game this season for USC.

Up next

Elon visits Long Beach State on Thursday while USC travels to No. 2 UConn on Saturday.

