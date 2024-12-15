Journalists anticipate a renewed hostility toward their work under the incoming Trump administration

NEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump takes office as president for a second time, many journalists anticipate a hostile climate toward them and their work. This is, after all, a man who once labeled journalists as enemies and has talked about retribution toward enemies. Former Washington Post editor Martin Baron says he expects Trump to come after the press with every tool in his toolbox, “and there are a lot of tools.” Lawsuits, efforts to unmask anonymous sources, day-to-day demonization are all on the table. But some experts urge the press not to go into war footing, but to do its work and see how everything plays out.

