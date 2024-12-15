Germany warns Assad supporters involved in atrocities in Syria against trying to flee there

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is warning anyone involved in atrocities for the ousted Syrian government against seeking refuge in her country and says they would face “the full force of the law.” Germany has been a major destination for Syrian refugees over the past decade and several hundred thousand Syrian nationals live there. In rulings since 2021, former Syrian secret police officers already have been convicted in Germany for overseeing or facilitating the abuse of detainees. Officials say those rulings should act as a deterrent against people involved in such crimes coming to Germany.

