Edinburgh Airport shut down by IT issue just as holiday travel season gets under way
LONDON (AP) — Edinburgh Airport has been shut down by an unspecified information technology issue, causing headaches for passengers at the start of the busy holiday travel season. All flights into and out of Scotland’s busiest airport were grounded at 4:15 p.m. local time Sunday, with some incoming flights diverted to Glasgow Airport about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. Edinburgh airport says engineers are working to resolve the issue.