Cal State Fullerton secures 74-59 victory against Denver

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Oday had 21 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 74-59 victory over Denver on Sunday night.

Oday added eight rebounds for the Titans (4-8). Kobe Young shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. John Square Jr. had 11 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line.

DeAndre Craig finished with 17 points for the Pioneers (6-7). Nicholas Shogbonyo added 15 points and six rebounds for Denver. Sebastian Akins also had eight points.

