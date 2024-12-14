Enbridge pipeline spills 70,000 gallons of oil in Wisconsin

OAKLAND, Wis. (AP) — Officials say roughly 70,000 gallons of oil from a pipeline spilled into the ground in Wisconsin. The problem was discovered Nov. 11 in Jefferson County, 60 miles west of Milwaukee, by an Enbridge Energy technician. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited a federal accident report. Enbridge told the newspaper that the spill on the company’s Line 6 was caused by a faulty connection on a pump transfer pipe. The Canadian company says about 60% of the soil has been removed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.