Enbridge pipeline spills 70,000 gallons of oil in Wisconsin
OAKLAND, Wis. (AP) — Officials say roughly 70,000 gallons of oil from a pipeline spilled into the ground in Wisconsin. The problem was discovered Nov. 11 in Jefferson County, 60 miles west of Milwaukee, by an Enbridge Energy technician. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited a federal accident report. Enbridge told the newspaper that the spill on the company’s Line 6 was caused by a faulty connection on a pump transfer pipe. The Canadian company says about 60% of the soil has been removed.