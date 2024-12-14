Detroit-area library says Chicago man can keep overdue baseball book — 50 years later
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Fifty years later, a man who grew up in suburban Detroit tried to return a very overdue baseball book to his boyhood library. But he was told he can keep it. In 1974, Chuck Hildebrandt was 13 and living in Warren, Michigan, when he borrowed a book titled “Baseball’s Zaniest Stars.” The Chicago man says he was going through his bookshelf when he noticed the Dewey decimal number on the book’s spine. Hildebrandt says he talked to the library director about the book during a recent visit to Michigan. She says he can keep it, 50 years later.