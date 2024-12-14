Degenhart and Boise State win 67-65 in OT against Saint Mary’s

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points and Andrew Meadow added three points in the overtime as Boise State defeated Saint Mary’s (CA) 67-65 on Saturday.

Degenhart shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (7-3). Alvaro Cardenas Torre shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line to add 14 points. O’Mar Stanley had 13 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line.

The Gaels (9-2) were led by Augustas Marciulionis, who recorded 17 points and six assists. Luke Barrett added 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary’s. Andrew McKeever also had nine points and eight rebounds.

Cardenas Torre scored eight points in the first half for Boise State, who led 32-26 at halftime. Boise State was outscored by six points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 59-59. Meadow shot 3 of 4 from the free throw line on the way to their three points in the overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.