Bill Belichick reached out to Jets about their vacancy before taking UNC job, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Bill Belichick contacted the New York Jets about their head coaching vacancy before accepting the job at North Carolina. The 72-year-old Belichick was introduced Thursday as North Carolina’s football coach. But the former New England Patriots coach recently reached out to the Jets, who fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 and installed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim coach. There were no meetings or formal discussions between Belichick and the Jets. The Athletic first reported the contact between the sides, and the New York Post said Belichick personally reached out to the Jets.

